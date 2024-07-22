Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.60. 2,778,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

