Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SMH traded up $9.58 on Monday, hitting $257.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,750,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.