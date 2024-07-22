Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

WMT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.38. 12,657,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,393,406. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $566.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

