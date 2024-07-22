Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $768,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.73. 840,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.56. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

