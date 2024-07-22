Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $865,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $173.09. 803,034 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

