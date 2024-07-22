Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,830. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.