Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.61. 1,212,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

