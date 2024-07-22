Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,829. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $197.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

