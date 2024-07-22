Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AMP traded up $9.12 on Monday, reaching $420.01. The company had a trading volume of 441,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.55 and its 200-day moving average is $416.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.