Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance
MSGS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.37. 77,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,265. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83.
About Madison Square Garden Sports
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
