Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.44. 253,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,693. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.50. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

