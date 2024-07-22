Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Beth Tschida Sells 1,696 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Up 0.7 %

JAMF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. 279,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,901. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Jamf by 17,830.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at $7,385,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.