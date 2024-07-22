Janice E. Zwinggi Buys 3,000 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) CFO Janice E. Zwinggi bought 3,000 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,991. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWFG Price Performance

TWFG stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. TWFG, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

TWFG Company Profile

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

