Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

PFG opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.