Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $80.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.63 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after purchasing an additional 752,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 62,781 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

