Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.64.

JNJ opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

