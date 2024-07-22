Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Raised to $169.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.64.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $331,178,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

