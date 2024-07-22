Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Down 2.8%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.44 and last traded at $133.99. Approximately 75,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 309,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.80.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSPI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth about $64,051,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth about $147,577,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth about $64,051,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth about $19,063,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

