JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.60.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$31.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.55. The company has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$24.10 and a 12-month high of C$31.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$50,556.00. In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and have sold 172,750 shares valued at $5,257,062. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

