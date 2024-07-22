Kaspa Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.27 billion and approximately $50.84 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,256,815,215 coins and its circulating supply is 24,258,041,743 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,252,396,719.2644 with 24,251,170,190.570274 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17720355 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $52,306,740.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

