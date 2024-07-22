Katherine C. Nolan Purchases 6,250 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TWFG Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $22.61 on Monday. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $22.72.
About TWFG
