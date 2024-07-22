Katherine C. Nolan Purchases 6,250 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $22.61 on Monday. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

About TWFG

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

