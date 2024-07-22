Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 175,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 89.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

