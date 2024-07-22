Kevin Hester Sells 25,263 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 1,443,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,108. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 251,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

