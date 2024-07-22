Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $397,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $515,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.1% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 120.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 82,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $143.63. 4,086,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,588. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
