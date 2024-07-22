Kimberly Schaefer Purchases 117,647 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Schaefer purchased 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,345 shares in the company, valued at $40,518.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 2,274,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,900. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LUXH shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Stories

