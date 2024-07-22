Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.