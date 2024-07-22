Ladder Capital’s (LADR) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

