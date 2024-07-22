Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 4.8%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $962.00 and last traded at $961.12. 258,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,010,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,010.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $937.72.

Lam Research shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,802,292. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

