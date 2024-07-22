Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.56% of Lamb Weston worth $1,778,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 246,622 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.4 %

Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,778. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

