Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.88.

Lavoro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LVRO opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lavoro has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

