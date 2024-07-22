Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 101320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

