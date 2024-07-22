Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Down 3.5%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.86 and last traded at $54.86. Approximately 20,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,221,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after buying an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.