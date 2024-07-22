Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,342. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

