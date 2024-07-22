Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 620,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 460,303 shares.The stock last traded at $90.60 and had previously closed at $88.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Logitech International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,791,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 255,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

