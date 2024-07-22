MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMYT opened at $88.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

