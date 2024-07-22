Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

