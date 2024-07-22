Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

