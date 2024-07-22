Medifast (NYSE:MED) Earns “Underperform” Rating from DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Medifast Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $18.90. 500,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,360. Medifast has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $206.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 327.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,752 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

