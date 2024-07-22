Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on the stock.

Merit Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MRIT opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £17.37 million, a PE ratio of -604.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.75. Merit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.50 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

Insider Activity at Merit Group

In other news, insider Con Conlon acquired 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,147.50 ($19,644.02). In related news, insider Phil Machray purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £58,590 ($75,982.36). Also, insider Con Conlon purchased 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,147.50 ($19,644.02). 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Group Company Profile

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

