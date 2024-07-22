Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $638.22 million and $246.31 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,175,432,265 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,298,312 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,175,318,523.8400393 with 1,135,026,878.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56990502 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $26,617,380.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

