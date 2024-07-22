Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.72.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

