MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $69.34. 26,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 195,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $730.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

