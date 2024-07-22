Moody’s (MCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $442.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.02 and its 200 day moving average is $397.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $458.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.