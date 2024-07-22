Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $190.23 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $190.23 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00047656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,697,974 coins and its circulating supply is 887,347,176 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

