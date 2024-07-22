Morgan Stanley Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in eBay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

