Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 2.6 %

MSDL stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $47,035,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

