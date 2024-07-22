NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Buys £151 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($195.82).

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 149 ($1.93) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company has a market capitalization of £467.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,980.00 and a beta of 0.76. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.50 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.20 ($2.04).

Get NCC Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

NCC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.