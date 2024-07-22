Nervos Network Hits Market Cap of $540.69 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $540.69 million and approximately $228.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,357.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.16 or 0.00576273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00107151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00239097 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00067924 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,297,550,066 coins and its circulating supply is 44,604,675,465 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.