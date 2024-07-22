New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
New Age Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
New Age Metals Company Profile
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
