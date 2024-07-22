New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.61

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 673612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 401.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

