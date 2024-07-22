Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $278.26 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $278.26 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io.
Non-Playable Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
